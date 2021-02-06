Central Coast stunned by passing of longtime Hancock football coach Sandy Pu'a

The heart and soul of Hancock College's football team has been its offensive line. Even in an era of spread offenses with high-flying offensive attacks, Hancock somehow found success with a rough-and-tumble ground game.

The man behind that offensive line was Sandy Pu'a.

Pu'a, a former Hancock standout player himself, died suddenly Friday, leaving current and former players and coaches stunned.

Kris Dutra, who retired after a successful 2019 season that saw him capture the school's all-time wins record, first brought Pu'a on to the Hancock staff in 2003. Pu'a was an All-Conference guard for the Bulldogs who transferred in 1998 to Southwestern Oklahoma State.

"Sandy was part of the fabric of the program," Dutra said Saturday. "Throughout my time there, he was my line coach. That group he was coaching led the state in rushing. He doesn’t talk very much, but his presence is always felt, at practices and games. He got the team fired up a lot and he used to do a chant in the end zone prior to the games.

"He's one of those guys that has that ability and our offensive line was a direct reflection of him. We had hard-nosed kids. He’s not replaceable. I can’t think of anybody, and I do this for a living, I can’t think of anybody that could replace him."

Hancock's offensive line has garnered a reputation among the best in Southern California. Hancock's rushing attack has consistently been led its conference, and did lead the state in yards and touchdowns under Pu'a's watch.

Like the guys he developed, Pu'a was a physical player himself. He grew up in American Samoa and came to Hancock in 1997, developing into an All-Conference guard.