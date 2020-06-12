CIF to decide by July 20 if fall sports season will go on as scheduled

The California Interscholastic Federation will decide by July 20 if the fall sports season will continue as scheduled.

The organization's state office made the announcement Friday after the office and 10 section commissioners met for three days culminating Friday.

"As our member schools begin planning for the reopening of school, the CIF, in collaboration with our 10 Sections, will be determining by July 20 if Fall sports will continue as currently scheduled," the announcement said.

"The CIF is prepared to offer alternative calendars if it is determined by July 20 that Fall sports may not start as scheduled due to ongoing public health and safety concerns."

One possible option is moving the fall sports season, or at least the football season, to January.

Schools closed statewide in mid-March and the CIF state office announced on April 3 that all spring sports post-season events were cancelled.

The last sports events on the Central Coast took place May 13.

School districts will have the ability to determine when sports-related activities resume at their respective sites. Districts have acknowledged, though, that their decisions will likely be guided by recommendations from the CIF office. Nearly all Santa Maria Valley schools and every San Luis Obispo County school is in the CIF Central Section. Lompoc Valley Schools and Santa Ynez have remained in the CIF Southern Section, as has Valley Christian Academy.

Rob Wigod, the CIF Southern Section commissioner, released a statement Friday.