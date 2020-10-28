Connor Epley's career a lesson in patience and persistence

Player Profile: Connor Epley Santa Ynez FB/DE (2013-15): 6-foot-2, 240 pounds Two-time All-LPL First Team honoree

Totaled 12 1/2 sacks at Santa Ynez

138 total tackles with Pirates, 9 1/2 TFLs

Two-time All-Conference at Hancock

Totaled 9 sacks in two years at AHC

Connor Epley's time at Santa Ynez and, afterwards at Hancock College, is a tribute to what can happen when you put the work in.

Epley played in parts of five games during his sophomore season at Santa Ynez. He didn't contribute too much on either defense or offense.

But there was clearly some potential there. Epley, eventually, met and exceeded that potential.

By his senior season with the Pirates, Epley blossomed into a 6-foot-2, 240-pound wrecking ball. He played on the defensive line and fullback and was a First Team All-Los Padres League player in back-to-back seasons (2014 and 2015).

After making fewer than 10 tackles in his sophomore season, Epley had 66 total tackles as a junior and he followed that up with 63 total tackles the following season.

For his career, Epley made 12 1/2 sacks at Santa Ynez and an additional nine tackles-for-loss.

Santa Ynez head coach Josh McClurg called Epley the "emotional leader of the team" in Epley's senior season at Santa Ynez.

In his final time suiting up at the high school level, in the FCA All-Star Classic played at Arroyo Grande High in 2016, Epley was all over the field making plays to earn Santa Barbara County Defensive MVP honors.