Connor Epley's career a lesson in patience and persistence

Connor Epley's time at Santa Ynez and, afterwards at Hancock College, is a tribute to what can happen when you put the work in.
Epley played in parts of five games during his sophomore season at Santa Ynez. He didn't contribute too much on either defense or offense.
But there was clearly some potential there. Epley, eventually, met and exceeded that potential.
By his senior season with the Pirates, Epley blossomed into a 6-foot-2, 240-pound wrecking ball. He played on the defensive line and fullback and was a First Team All-Los Padres League player in back-to-back seasons (2014 and 2015).
After making fewer than 10 tackles in his sophomore season, Epley had 66 total tackles as a junior and he followed that up with 63 total tackles the following season.
For his career, Epley made 12 1/2 sacks at Santa Ynez and an additional nine tackles-for-loss.
Santa Ynez head coach Josh McClurg called Epley the "emotional leader of the team" in Epley's senior season at Santa Ynez.
In his final time suiting up at the high school level, in the FCA All-Star Classic played at Arroyo Grande High in 2016, Epley was all over the field making plays to earn Santa Barbara County Defensive MVP honors.
Epley didn't stop after his days in Santa Ynez were done, however. He kept his career alive at Hancock, as a considerable number of former Pirates are known to do, and kept progressing.
Epley proved that a small-town Santa Ynez Valley kid could compete at a high-level junior college. He earned All-Conference Second Team honors as a freshman as Hancock's defense allowed a league-best 64 rushing yards per game. Epley recorded 37 tackles, 3 1/2 sacks and 9 1/2 tackles-for-loss in his first season at Hancock. He also forced one fumble and intercepted one pass.
As a sophomore in 2017, Epley continued to perform on the defensive line with the Bulldogs, finishing third on the team with 5.5 sacks and nine tackles-for-loss. He also made 47 total tackles (21 solo), though he only played in eight of the team's 11 games that year. Epley also also intercepted a pass that season.
Epley's career at Santa Ynez is being highlighted as part of "The Other Guys" series, which aims to feature standout football players who may have been overlooked during their careers. Submissions for athletes to be featured as part of the series can be sent to the author.
