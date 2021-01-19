Crackdown: CIF warns programs going rogue amid pandemic

Last weekend, word began to spread that two football teams from Southern California private high schools met for a bona fide football game.

Capistrano Valley Christian and Santa Ana Calvary Chapel did, in fact, play, according to Steve Fryer of the Orange County Register.

The game, featuring two teams in full school uniforms, is believed to be the first such contest in the state amid the coronavirus pandemic and did violate state health guidelines regarding gatherings and competitions.

The California Department of Public Health has suspended all team competitions of youth or education-based sports until at least Jan. 25. It also placed football, both education-based and at the club level, in the orange tier of the return-to-play guidelines. All of Southern California is in the purple or 'widespread' tier.

CIF Southern Section commissioner Rob Wigod said Tuesday that four teams were reported to have overstepped the guidance and played inter-squad games.

On Tuesday, the CIF state office sent a stark warning for other programs with plans on going rogue and playing outside the state's health guidance.

"Any school determined to have participated in or to be conducting interscholastic athletics events in violation of the state's orders or CIF rules may be subject to CIF Article 22 sanctions, including, but not limited to, fines, suspension or dismissal from membership," a statement from the CIF's state office released Tuesday read.