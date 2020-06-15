Cress Pass: Plans put together by CIF and California community colleges are solid

They gave a lot of people hope.

They did not give anyone FALSE hope.

Within days of each other, the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) and the CIF released what a lot of us had been waiting for, a plan for the rollout of 2020 fall sports amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Actually, the plans are multi-tiered ones with similar deadlines. The CCCAA, which Hancock College belongs to, has a “Conventional plan,” calling for fall sports teams to begin workouts Aug. 31, presuming California will be in stage four of its Resilience Roadmap by July 17.

+2 Hancock College has plans in place for starting fall sports The Hancock football squad would play its first game Sept. 26. School soccer and cross country teams would open their respective 2020 campaigns Sept. 11.

If California moves to stage four, the stay-at-home-order will end.

The CIF will decide by July 20 if the fall sports season will go as scheduled.

In a news release, CIF Southern Section commissioner Rob Wigod stressed that decisions to re-open schools, and subsequently bring back athletic programs, will be made by each superintendent/school board of a public school or each private school Head of Schools/school board.

I think that’s wise. The people on the ground locally are the ones best in position to know what their schools can, and cannot, do as far as bringing things, such as athletics, back.

+2 CIF to decide by July 20 if fall sports season will go on as scheduled "As our member schools begin planning for the reopening of school, the CIF, in collaboration with our 10 Sections, will be determining by July 20 if Fall sports will continue as currently scheduled," the announcement said.

The CCCAA also has alternative plans, if California is still in stage three by the deadline, to make full contact sports such as football and soccer either winter or spring sports, depending on the condition the state is in regarding the virus.

Football in the spring??? Could be.

The fall sports seasons will be cut to 75 percent under the Conventional plan, 70 percent under the others.