Cross country: Cabrillo and Santa Ynez runners happy to be back

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic Saturday, their first race of an abbreviated season was a winning one for Cabrillo senior Gabriella Nelson and junior Jacob Hinshaw.

Nelson, who was actually racing for her first time ever, won the varsity girls race in 25 minutes, 15 seconds in Cabrillo’s dual meet against Santa Ynez. Hinshaw won the varsity boys race in 16:08.

Battling a chilly breeze, girls and boys varsity runners ran a three-mile course on the Cabrillo campus. The junior varsity boys race was two miles.

Nelson and junior teammate Kassandra Navarro went one-two in the girls race. Navarro finished in 25:19.

They were the only Cabrillo girls runners. Santa Ynez won the girls race with 25 points.

Hinshaw led a 1-2-3 finish for the Cabrillo boys, who defeated Santa Ynez 20-39. Like the Cabrillo boys and girls runners, the Santa Ynez boys were making their first appearance of the season. Most of the Santa Ynez girls were in their first official meet. Two Santa Ynez runners competed in a scrimmage at Santa Maria earlier in the month.

That one marked the first live Central Coast sports event in 330 days. Last March, the pandemic scrubbed the rest of the 2020 CIF spring sports season.

Nelson and Hinshaw both sounded happy that they were having any kind of 2021 cross country season, short though it may be.

“I really was,” Nelson replied when she was asked if she was happy simply to be racing.

“This was the first time I’ve even been able to do this. I was home schooled for a couple of years, and I just transferred here as a junior.”