Dan Ellington steps down as Santa Maria High's football coach

Dan Ellington's historic run at Santa Maria High has come to an end.

The head football coach said Wednesday that's he's stepping down from the position after six seasons on South Broadway.

Ellington, 57, said he felt it was the right time to step aside, citing difficulty in maintaining the same level of energy and passion he had when he arrived on the Santa Maria High campus in 2015.

"I feel like I've done just about everything I could do at Santa Maria High School, as far as the football program," Ellington said. "I think it's probably time for a new coach to come in and give it another boost of energy. I'm kind of on empty."

Ellington will go down as the most successful football coach at Santa Maria High in the modern era and one of the top Saints skippers of all-time.

Ellington went 27-35 at Santa Maria, winning 44% of his games during his six-year run. In the 11 years before his arrival, Santa Maria won just 17 games total, going 17-92 and winning 15% of its games.

Ellington helped the Saints end a two-decade long league title drought in 2017 and coached that same team to the CIF Southern Section Division 12 title game. He also led the Saints to a victory over Righetti in 2016, the team's only win over their former rival in the last 27 years.

Beating Nipomo for the Northern League title in 2017, a game in which the Saints trailed 19-0 at one point, was a highlight for him. The 22-20 win at Righetti in 2016 was another.

The Saints won three games just once in the 11 seasons before Ellington arrived, yet he achieved that feat five times in six seasons, even winning three games this spring in the pandemic-shortened season. Santa Maria was overmatched in the Los Padres League for years, but a switch to the Northern and Ocean leagues helped Santa Maria find some footing under Ellington.