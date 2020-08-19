Difference-makers: JoAnn Reck built Santa Ynez' girls basketball program into a powerhouse

Starting from just about nothing, Joann Reck wound up having quite a coaching run at Santa Ynez High School.

As a young coach, Reck took over the Santa Ynez girls basketball program in 1976. The ENTIRE program.

“I was the girls varsity and junior varsity coach,” Reck told the Times’ Joe Bailey before being inducted into Santa Barbara's Court of Champions in 2016.

“The boys program had three teams, and each team had its own coach. They had their own practice times in the gym.”

Early on, Reck’s early teams didn’t have that. Nor did they have much success.

“We didn’t just lose, we were losing 90-17,” Reck told Bailey.

“That really motivated me. It was hard, but it was a good thing I was so young. I put the blinders on and just loved it. I knew even then how much it meant to the girls to be taken seriously.”

Some time after Joann Reck began coaching at Santa Ynez, her sister arrived to coach the JV team.

“That really helped,” Joann Reck said. “Both teams got their own gym times.

“Coaching both teams was impossible.”

Under Joann Reck’s leadership, the Santa Ynez girls basketball program gradually grew in stature.

In fact, Reck’s teams qualified for the CIF Southern Section playoffs 23 consecutive times, from 1985 to 2007, her last year of coaching.

Reck’s career coaching record at Santa Ynez was 579-177.

The Pirates made it to the sectional divisional title game nine straight times in a span from 1989-97. Reck’s teams won sectional divisional titles in 1990, ‘95 and ‘96.