Difference-makers: JoAnn Reck built Santa Ynez' girls basketball program into a powerhouse

Starting from just about nothing, Joann Reck wound up having quite a coaching run at Santa Ynez High School.
As a young coach, Reck took over the Santa Ynez girls basketball program in 1976. The ENTIRE program.
“I was the girls varsity and junior varsity coach,” Reck told the Times’ Joe Bailey before being inducted into Santa Barbara's Court of Champions in 2016.
“The boys program had three teams, and each team had its own coach. They had their own practice times in the gym.”
Early on, Reck’s early teams didn’t have that. Nor did they have much success.
“We didn’t just lose, we were losing 90-17,” Reck told Bailey.
“That really motivated me. It was hard, but it was a good thing I was so young. I put the blinders on and just loved it. I knew even then how much it meant to the girls to be taken seriously.”
Some time after Joann Reck began coaching at Santa Ynez, her sister arrived to coach the JV team.
“That really helped,” Joann Reck said. “Both teams got their own gym times.
“Coaching both teams was impossible.”
Under Joann Reck’s leadership, the Santa Ynez girls basketball program gradually grew in stature.
In fact, Reck’s teams qualified for the CIF Southern Section playoffs 23 consecutive times, from 1985 to 2007, her last year of coaching.
Reck’s career coaching record at Santa Ynez was 579-177.
The Pirates made it to the sectional divisional title game nine straight times in a span from 1989-97. Reck’s teams won sectional divisional titles in 1990, ‘95 and ‘96.
The Pirates made it to another sectional divisional title game after the turn of the century, losing to Torrance Bishop Montgomery.
Reck didn’t see Title IX, the landmark legislation for women in sports, passed until 1972, well after the Anaheim native began her collegiate playing days at UC Santa Barbara.
“When I played in college, we didn’t get shoes,” Reck told Bailey. “We had to wash our own uniforms. We drove ourselves to games in school vans.
“When we played at UCLA and USC, we’d stay at my parents’ house in Anaheim. My mom made the whole team breakfast.“ Reck said. “When my sister played six years later, the shoes were paid for, the uniforms were washed and they played in real gyms.”
Besides noting the disparity in the state of women’s athletics from the time she played until her sister’s playing era, Reck noted the challenges of taking on a program with Bishop Montgomery’s resources the night her team lost in the final.
“They can get players from a 60-mile radius,” Reck said then. “I can’t compete with that.”
Reck chuckled. “We won the (sectional divisional) public school championship.”
She added, “I think that’s quite an accomplishment.”
Reck wasn’t a sideline screamer, but her players knew when she was displeased.
During one home game against league rival Santa Maria, she let her players know that she was taking note of Santa Maria star Brittoni DeWitt’s hustle.
“(DeWitt) wants it more than anyone else on the floor,” she told her players during a timeout.
As the Saints ate into the Pirates’ lead, Reck said nothing. She simply stood on the sideline and, hands on hips, glared out toward the floor.
The Pirates kept their lead and won the game.
Her players emphasized academics. At times, players on the bench caught some study time during games.
Reck and one of her former players, Kristi Rohr, were honored by the Santa Barbara Court of Champions in 2016.
Rohr led the Pirates to sectional divisional titles in 1995 and ‘96 before play at UCSB.
Reck coaches many prominent high school players during her time at Santa Ynez. The Gnekow sisters were among those.
Meghan Gnekow went on to play for USC.
Reck was inducted into the Northern Santa Barbara County Hall of Fame in 2011.
