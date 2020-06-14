Don Willis, who coaches football at SBCC, has also been named school's track and field coach

Don Willis has some roots in track and field, and he has returned to them

Earlier this week, Santa Barbara City College named Willis as its head track and field coach. "I'll be the head coach for the men's and women's programs," Willis said.

"I had not been involved in coaching the program before this."

He replaces Scott Santella. "(School officials) just told me he wasn't coming back," as the head of the SBCC track and field program, Willis said.

Willis is a Cabrillo High School graduate. He competed in the shot put and discus in high school and college. He also coached high school track and field at the high school level.

Thus, "I'm familiar with the sport, which makes it easier," to step in to coach it, Willis said.

In his second stint there, Willis has been an assistant football coach at SBCC since 2017. He is the Vaqueros' defensive coordinator. He coached one year there, 2013, previously.

"I thought about applying for a track coaching job in 2017, when I first came here (for the second coaching stint), but I wanted to get my feet wet first," Willis said.

Willis played football at the University of Washington for three years and North Carolina A &T before playing professional football as an offensive lineman.

"I was in track and field during the indoor season when I was in college," he said. "There are some football players who are also track athletes. They're a rare breed."

Renaldo Nehemiah was the first man to run the 110 hurdles in under 13 seconds. He is a former world record holder and was No. 1 in the world for four straight years. He was also a wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers from 1982-84.