Football: Channel League has schedule in place for spring season

After some deliberation, the Channel League has come to an agreement on its spring football schedule.

The season is slated to kickoff on March 19 with three Channel League games per week for five weeks.

Though the league was set to change for the 2020 season, with Lompoc, Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara playing three Oxnard schools in the Pacific View League, the teams have reverted to the 2019 setup amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the highlights include Lompoc hosting Santa Ynez on March 19. The Braves and Pirates have had a close game or two during the tenures of Lompoc's Andrew Jones and Santa Ynez' Josh McClurg.

Cabrillo coach Andy Guyader will get his first game in at Dos Pueblos.

Santa Barbara will play at San Marcos as Dons quarterback Deacon Hill, a Wisconsin commit, begins his final season with the Golden Tornado.

Week 3 on April 2 should be the opener at Peabody Stadium in Santa Barbara, where the Dons play. That stadium has undergone a long renovation, forcing the Dons to shuffle their home stadium.

Week 4 features some rivalry tilts with Lompoc taking on Cabrillo in the Big Game at Huyck Stadium and Santa Barbara facing Dos Pueblos. Santa Ynez faces San Marcos that week.

The final week on April 16 features the Lompoc vs. Santa Barbara matchup. Santa Barbara defeated Lompoc in 2019 to capture the Channel League championship, ending the Braves' run of league titles.

Channel League teams began practicing in helmets this week as Santa Barbara County met the requirements for sports to return on Tuesday. The county's adjusted case rate was 13.0 per 100,000, meaning county schools can play football games with a testing plan in place.