Football: FCA All-Star game cancelled because of pandemic

The 2020 edition of the annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) All-Star Classic football game has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The game, which pitted graduated seniors from San Luis Obispo County against their Northern Santa Barbara County counterparts, had been a late-spring fixture on the Central Coast sports since its inaugural game in 2011. This year's contest would've been the 10th annual game.
"We got a message last night from the FCA Committee that the game was cancelled," Nipomo coach Tony Dodge said Tuesday.
The St. Joseph football team is slated to return to campus for conditioning and weight training on Monday, June 22, while the athletic directors from the two Lompoc Valley schools, Cabrillo's Gary West and Lompoc's Claudia Terrones, have also developed plans to have their student-athletes return to campus.
At Lucia Mar, the team of Edwards and Field submitted a plan to the district cabinet members last week and will finalize and submit that plan to the school board on June 23. If the school board approves the plan, it will go to the SLO County Health Department for approval. If the district receives county approval, it will spend a week getting acclimated with the aim of returning student-athletes to campus by July 6.
"Based on the CIF's time frame (for teams' preparation for the possible resumption of 2020 fall sports) there was just no way (the game) could be a go this year."
The CIF put out an announcement last week that July 20 will be the deadline for deciding whether or not 2020 fall sports for their member schools can proceed with the traditional August start times.
No team workouts have been allowed since March, when the pandemic caused the closure of schools statewide. The last sports events on the Central Coast took place March 13.
With team workouts being scrubbed so, too, have traditional football seven-on-seven summer passing leagues, at least to this point.
The organization said if, because of the pandemic, the usual start time for fall sports is not feasible, the CIF will put out alternative calendars.
The FCA All-Star Classic was originally scheduled to be played May 30 at Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria. It was then postponed, with organizers hoping the game could be played some time in July.
Besides giving area players one more chance to showcase their talents before going on to play college ball — or providing players a farewell to football if they were not continuing with the sport in college — the game has been a major fundraiser for schools.
"The game had provided anywhere from $5,000-$15,000 for our school's athletic program," said Dodge.
"I've been involved in many all-star games, and the FCA's is the only one in which 100 percent of the proceeds went to benefit the various schools," involved, said St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor.
"That is truly exemplary." Villasenor completed his second year as St. Joseph's coach last fall, and the Knights repeated as Mountain League champions. Villasenor coached in the FCA game for the first time last summer.
He said, "I feel for the young men who will not get to play (in the FCA game this year because of the cancellation)."
Dodge and Villasenor said their understanding was that organizers would still try to hold a fund-raising raffle, that had taken place before the game in the past, sometime this year, although a date had not been set.
Both said the raffle had been a solid fund-raiser for their respective schools.
"In the past, you would get a $20 raffle ticket with the chance to win a vehicle." said Dodge.
Villasenor said, "My understanding was that in the past, the raffle netted anywhere from $10,000-$18,000 for our athletic program.
"Obviously, the raffle is an important fundraiser for the schools' athletic programs."
