Football: FCA All-Star game cancelled because of pandemic

The 2020 edition of the annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) All-Star Classic football game has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The game, which pitted graduated seniors from San Luis Obispo County against their Northern Santa Barbara County counterparts, had been a late-spring fixture on the Central Coast sports since its inaugural game in 2011. This year's contest would've been the 10th annual game.

"We got a message last night from the FCA Committee that the game was cancelled," Nipomo coach Tony Dodge said Tuesday.

"Based on the CIF's time frame (for teams' preparation for the possible resumption of 2020 fall sports) there was just no way (the game) could be a go this year."

The CIF put out an announcement last week that July 20 will be the deadline for deciding whether or not 2020 fall sports for their member schools can proceed with the traditional August start times.

No team workouts have been allowed since March, when the pandemic caused the closure of schools statewide. The last sports events on the Central Coast took place March 13.

With team workouts being scrubbed so, too, have traditional football seven-on-seven summer passing leagues, at least to this point.

The organization said if, because of the pandemic, the usual start time for fall sports is not feasible, the CIF will put out alternative calendars.

The FCA All-Star Classic was originally scheduled to be played May 30 at Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria. It was then postponed, with organizers hoping the game could be played some time in July.