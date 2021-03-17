Football: Pioneer Valley won't host Atascadero Friday due to COVID-19 cases

The season-opening lineup of weekend of high school football games keeps changing.

Pioneer Valley's football team, which was scheduled to host Atascadero Friday, was placed into quarantine Wednesday due to one or multiple positive COVID-19 tests. The coronavirus pandemic is also affecting other athletic programs.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District said in a statement Wednesday that Santa Barbara County Public Health directed the district to quarantine the varsity football team at Pioneer Valley and the Righetti High girls varsity water polo team "due to positive COVID-19 test(s)."

The ordered quarantine will result in the postponement of Pioneer Valley's football game that was scheduled for Friday night and the cancellation of a Righetti water polo game Saturday.

SMJUHSD must conduct COVID-19 testing on a weekly basis for football and water polo, due to the county's adjusted case rate being above seven. The California Department of Public Health ruled last month that schools in counties with an adjusted case rate between seven and 14 must test students and coaches in high-contact, outdoor sports. Santa Barbara County's rate was 7.7 in Tuesday's update.

The district said confidentiality prevents it from releasing any more information.

The Pioneer Valley football team held a full-team practice Tuesday night with about 35 players in attendance. When contacted Tuesday, coach John Beck said the team had undergone COVID-19 testing earlier in the week and was cleared to play Friday.