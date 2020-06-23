Football: St. Joseph first area school to have athletes return to campus for workouts

For the first time since schools closed statewide in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Joseph football players returned to campus Monday for initial drills.

“We had 68 players out,” said St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor. “The players in our varsity and junior varsity programs participated.

“Some players are on vacation. When they come back we’ll have 80 players out.”

St. Joseph athletic director Tom Mott said in an email earlier in the week that the archdiocese in Los Angeles gave the school clearance to formulate a plan to bring athletes back for drills.

“The coaches did an excellent job of regulating things, wearing masks making sure drills were distanced,” said Villasenor.

Monday represented stage one of the drills. During this stage, Villasenor said, no use of locker room or weight room facilities is allowed.

Villasenor said when drills move into stage two, players can use the weight room, though with protocols “I hope stage one only lasts two weeks, but I have no idea how long it will last,” said Villasenor.

“It might last a month. It depends on the health guidelines. Everything is up in the air.”

When the players entered the facility, “They all wore masks, they were all screened to see if they had a temperature,” said Villasenor.

“When they all cleared that, they filled out a questionnaire - does anyone at home have COVID, have you been exposed to anyone who has an illness - the same kind of questionnaire you’d fill out in a dentist’s office, a medical facility.”