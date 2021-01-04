Former Brave Cheyenne Marmolejo embodied the spirit of Lompoc

Player Profile: Cheyenne Marmolejo SG/SF (2013-2017) 5-foot-8, 130 pounds Totaled 394 career steals

Averaged 8.3 points, 3.94 steals per game

Added 1.7 blocks per game

Helped Braves win 80 games over four seasons

Voted Round Table Athlete of Year in 2017

Something special happens when a team or athlete embodies their community.

There were the rough-and-tumble Pittsburgh Steelers of the 1970s, with their Steel Curtain, or the Dallas Cowboys calling themselves America's Team.

The Showtime Lakers in the 1980s and 90s fit in perfectly with Los Angeles. The Broad Street Bullies embodied Philadelphia.

One Central Coast athlete certainly personified her team and community. That would be Lompoc High grad Cheyenne Marmolejo.

The former Brave, who graduated in 2017, was a softball and basketball standout at Lompoc High. Marmolejo was also a contributor on the volleyball team at LHS.

When the Times and Record conducted its Player of the Decade contest for girls basketball, compiling 16 nominees from the area, Marmolejo was the first player out, narrowly missing inclusion in the competition.

That should not take any luster away from her stellar and inspiring career on the hardwood at LHS. (Marmolejo may still earn a nomination into the upcoming softball Player of the Decade competition.)