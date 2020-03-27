Former Santa Ynez High pitcher Zach Torra on track for Major League draft

“He was very durable and then it happened. Something popped in his left arm during a playoff game against Woodcrest Christian (in 2016) and he had to have Tommy John Surgery.”

Torra had surgery in June of 2016.

“While I was rehabbing, I took a red shirt year at Santa Barbara City College, then I started pitching again at Hancock and last year for Cuesta,” said Torra. “My arm feels good, strong, healthy — that’s all I can ask for.”

“I’m back to my normal routine. I do the normal work between starts and I have no concerns when I take the mound. This is a great group of guys. We have a solid defense which gives me even more confidence on the mound.”

Torra got a no-decision in his first game for the Gauchos, a game in which UCSB went on to a 1-0 victory over Sacramento State in 11 innings.

He followed with wins against Abilene Christian, the University of Chicago and No. 25 Oregon State.

“Division I is the best overall competition I’ve ever faced,” said Torra. “Before we beat Oregon State, we beat UCLA. Those schools are the real deal.”