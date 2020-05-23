From Haiti to Hancock, Milan McGary to seek to continue her hoops career

Player Profile: Milan McGary San Marcos High graduate

Native of Cite Soleil, Haiti

4.0 GPA in high school

3.77 GPA at Hancock College

Averaged 11.6 points, 4.7 rebounds

Hancock College sophomore Milan McGary would like to continue her basketball career at the next level.

She would like to continue it if competitive basketball is around for the 2020-21 season, that is.

"I definitely (want to continue playing basketball), but with everything going on, it's questionable that there will even be basketball," come the 2020-21 season, said McGary.

Sports nationwide effectively came to a halt in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and basketball was among the casualties.

The NBA had opened some practice facilities, with adherence to local guidelines.

However, the status of resumption of the NBA season was uncertain at press time and, while league officials seem hopeful there will be a 2020-21 season, nothing that far into the future seems certain.

Offer tracker: Check out which colleges are pursuing Central Coast athletes Area athletes have been pulling in scholarship offers to continue their football careers at the next level.

McGary said the her college plans have become more clear over the recent weeks, though she's hopeful yet cautious about the prospects of her playing basketball in college again.

"I have been accepted into Cal Lutheran and if we are able to construct a team in the fall, I will also be playing on the women's basketball team there," McGary said.

McGary was the Hancock nominee for the 2020 Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Female Athlete of the Year scholarship.