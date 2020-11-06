From the Vault: Charting Vai Taua's rise to football stardom

Player Profile: Val Taua Cabrillo FB/RB (2002-2005) 5-foot-10, 225 pounds Rushed for 1,709 yards, 30 TDs as SR

Signed with Nevada after high school

Rushed for 4,512 yards, 53 TDs at Nevada

Three-time All-WAC selection, All-American

Has coached at UCLA and Nevada

Elected to Nevada Hall of Fame

Vai Taua has risen to the heights the game of football has to offer.

Taua has starred in high school and college. He's earned All-American honors and nearly etched out a career playing in the NFL. Taua is now a rising assistant coach with a Division I football program that also happens to be his alma mater.

Before all that, though, Taua was just a kid from Lompoc -- a kid who was really good at football.

Back in 2001, Taua went by Vai Davis and played for the Vandenberg Village Titans youth football team. He and friend R.J. Davis starred on that squad.

Taua was a prodigy, even back then.

For instance, in a 24-16 win over the Santa Barbara Lions, Taua scored on runs of "58, 31, 26 and 15 yards," according to Alan Hunt, then Lompoc Record sports editor.

That wasn't all, though. Taua also led the Titans with 15 tackles in that game. He eventually led that Titans team to the Super Bowl title in the Senior Division of the Coast Valleys Youth Football League, scoring the game-winning touchdown in an 8-6 overtime win over the El Rio Spartans from Oxnard. This came after the Titans had not won a game for the two seasons prior.