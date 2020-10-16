From the Vault: Duane Solomon went from a basketball dream to Olympic reality

The first time Duane Solomon's name appeared in the print of his hometown newspaper, the Lompoc Record, it wasn't for anything involving his future career on the track.

Before Solomon would go on to win a state title at Cabrillo High, run for USC in college and finish fourth in the 800-meter Olympic final in 2012, Solomon was a standout basketball player in Lompoc's youth league at the Boys and Girls Club.

As an 11-year-old playing for the Gauchos in the summer of 1996, Solomon had a heck of a game in a loss to the Blue Demons.

"Duane Solomon had a game-high 24 points for the Gauchos," a newspaper report of the game said. Solomon single-handedly powered the Gauchos, though they lost 31-28, scoring all but four of his team's points.

Solomon would consistently lead his teams in scoring. There were games where he'd score 18 points in a 32-30 win. Or 20 in a 28-25 loss.

By the year 2000, Solomon had barely begun to find his calling on the track. The first time his running exploits were featured in the paper was in April of that year when Solomon was running for the Cabrillo track and field team. Solomon won the 880 race at a Los Padres League meet in 2 minutes, 10.6 seconds.

"Solomon, a freshman pulled up from the junior varsity because of the absence of James Trettin, who was on a college trip to Colorado, recorded a decent 2:10.6," Alan Hunt wrote in his report from that meet.

Hunt also spoke with Cabrillo coach Jesse Davis, who had this to say of Solomon: "He's one of the guys who doesn't know how good he can be," Davis told Hunt. "He's a pretty good hurdler, too. This year, it's a luxury to have him. Next year, with all our seniors graduated, we'll make some decisions on what to do with him."