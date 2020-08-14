From the Vault: Johnnie Gray's journey began at Lompoc High and ended up in Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame

How did Johnnie Gray end up starting 124 games in a Green Bay Packer uniform and eventually be enshrined in the NFL club's Hall of Fame?

Well, it all started in the summer of 1970, when Gray was attending Lompoc High School.

Gray was always an above average athlete, but he preferred baseball. He never played football, that is until his senior year of high school when Gray joined the Brave football team as a defensive back.

"Johnnie didn't know the game too well when he finally came out," Gray's football coach at Lompoc, Jim Spruill, said in an article that appeared in the Lompoc Record in March of 1993 as Gray was preparing to be inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame.

"He wasn't sure how to put on the pads, for example," Spruill added, according to the story from Record staff writer Bob Weiner. "We assigned him to the 'scout' team and put him under the supervision of Rick Beitler, an assistant coach."

Gray, who had attended Lompoc Junior High, developed some at LHS, turning in to a rotation player, though he had no prior football experience. The Braves made the CIF final in 1970, losing to Huntington Beach Edison 27-14 in the title game. Gray also participated in track and field at LHS.

After Lompoc High, Gray enrolled at Hancock and joined the football team there. He intercepted three passes in his very first start with the Bulldogs against Glendale College, becoming an All-Conference player under head coach Barney Eames.

Gray went on to play at Cal State Fullerton for his final two years of college. He made four straight All-Conference teams, starting with his first year at Hancock and ending in his final year with Fullerton.