Girls basketball: It's your turn to vote for Player of the Year

Calderon averaged 14 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game for the Spartans. But the sophomore really powered her team on the defensive end, leading the team with 3.5 steals per game. Orcutt Academy consistently deployed an aggressive full-court defense and Calderon was a linchpin in that effort.

Luckily for coach Tom Robb, he should have Calderon for the next two seasons.

While Calderon was leading the Spartans to an Ocean League title, Righetti junior Malia Cabigon led the Warriors to a Mountain League crown and a CIF Central Section semifinal appearance.

Cabigon excelled in the area's toughest league, playing with a solid cast of girls. Even though Righetti had an array of options on offense, Cabigon consistently stepped up to score big buckets for the Warriors. She averaged 12.8 points per game while also grabbing 7.6 boards.

Though Cabigon is typically one of the tallest players on the floor, she's continued to grow her game and extend her range on the court. The 6-foot forward has transformed into a player who can stretch the floor and shot from 3 and also handle the ball. Big things will be expected of her in 2021.