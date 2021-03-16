Girls soccer: St. Joseph tops Lompoc on Huyck's new turf

St. Joseph cruised to a 6-1 win over Lompoc at Huyck Stadium in a girls soccer match.
In one of the first high school events played on the new artificial turf at the historic stadium in Lompoc, St. Joseph rolled to a non-league soccer win as sophomore Zorah Coulibaly scored a hat trick for the Knights.
Kayla Lopez got a goal and Lyric Jones and Isabella Ruiz scored one goal apiece.
Genesis Rodriguez had six saves in goal.
"The girls were super excited to be back. Our hard pre-season work paid off," St. Joseph coach Al Garcia said. "Julie Corteguera played a super game at center back. It was an outstanding overall effort, the girls communicated well and it was great to be back on the pitch."
St. Joseph is set to play at Santa Ynez on Friday at 7 p.m., Garcia said.
The teams played without masks. The game would've previously been played on the natural grass surface at that was replaced last year with artificial turf.
At Cabrillo, the total football participation is around 30 kids in total, across all levels. At Friday's practice, first-year coach Andy Guyader had 27 students there, with a significant number of those being freshmen or sophomores who would not be playing varsity football under normal circumstances.
Righetti High School's long-awaited season-opening football game at Arroyo Grande has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 cases within the Righetti program, the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District announced Tuesday.