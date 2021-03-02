High school football cleared to return in Santa Barbara County

As expected, Santa Barbara County met the criteria for high school football to make its long-awaited return.

The California Department of Public Health altered its return-to-play guidelines on Feb. 19, providing a clear to path for football, water polo and soccer competition to return to the state.

Counties had to have an adjusted case rate of less than 14 per 100,000 for those outdoor, high-contact sports to return.

On Tuesday, Santa Barbara County's adjusted case rate was unveiled to be 13.0, meaning high schools can start preparing for a season that kicks off on March 19.

High schools could begin practicing with helmets and shorts Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and hold full padded practices by Friday. They could continue practicing next week, hold a scrimmage March 12 or 13 and have bona fide games on March 19.

The CIF Southern Section season runs through April 17, while the CIF Central Section season runs through April 23.

Righetti High, for instance, is scheduled to play a five-game schedule with the first game at Arroyo Grande on March 19. The Warriors then play at Paso Robles on March 26, host Templeton on April 2, play San Luis Obispo at home on April 9 and host St. Joseph on April 16.

The Warriors have left April 23 open in case they need to make-up a game or could possibly add a game.

Santa Barbara County schools would need to test players and coaches in order to play football or water polo games unless the adjusted case rate is below 7 by the time the season starts.