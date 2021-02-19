High school football could be on its way: California makes it easier for outdoor sports to return

The California Department of Public Health announced Friday that outdoor high-contact sports can be played in areas that are in the purple and red tiers under certain conditions.

The announcement makes it easier for high school football and other contact sports to return to the area, though testing of student-athletes is a requirement for areas with a higher case rate. Football practice could begin as soon as Feb. 26 in areas that can adhere to the new guidance.

Previously, areas had to be in the orange tier to play football and other high-contact sports.

In the guidance released Friday, the CDPH said outdoor high-contact sports that are in the orange tier, such as football, soccer, rugby and water polo, can be played in areas with an adjusted case rate between 7 and 14 per 100,000, under certain conditions. Either antigen or PCR testing is required for athletes and coaches.

The current adjusted case rate in Santa Barbara County was 27 Thursday. In San Luis Obispo County, it was 15.6. The case rate is typically updated every two weeks and the new numbers should be released by the counties early next week. San Luis Obispo County's adjusted case rate could be under 14 by next week.