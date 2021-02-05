High school sports return after nearly year-long hiatus in the area

The Central Coast went 330 days without high school competition.

That run ended Friday at Santa Maria High School.

The coronavirus pandemic shut down all competition in March, with the final event a high school baseball game on Friday, March 13, 2020.

Nearly a year later, Santa Maria High School hosted two cross country duals Friday evening.

Santa Maria's girls team hosted Santa Ynez, which fielded two runners, and the Saints' boys team hosted a four-man Mission Prep squad.

Two Santa Maria seniors were the top finishers in both races, as Amy Perez finished first in the girls race and Yair Torres was the fastest finisher in the boys race.

The teams each ran eight laps around the Santa Maria High track. Perez finished in 13 minutes, 49 seconds and Torres cruised to a win in 10:05. Typically, cross country races are held in parks or off-road courses, but amid the pandemic, any type of competition was eagerly agreed to by the competitors, coaches and school administrators.

Sofia Monsalud and Victoria Bernard ran for Santa Ynez, with Bernard finishing in 16:13 and Monsalud in 16:03. Ron Misner, the Pirates' coach, said they agreed to run at Santa Maria on Monday. He has about six girls running on his team but only two could run due to prior commitments.

The state of California has virtually locked down all competition since last March amid the coronavirus pandemic. The state has grouped certain sports into tiers based on various factors, like if a sport is close-contact vs. no-contact or indoor vs. outdoor.