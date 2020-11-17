High school sports still in holding pattern as most of state moves back to purple tier

Even though Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that he was pulling the “emergency brake” on the state's reopening amid a coronavirus surge, the announcement has had little effect on the area's high school sports landscape.

Multiple athletic directors contacted Tuesday said the governor's announcement combined with Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties both moving from the 'substantial' red tier to the state's lowest purple tier, or the 'widespread' tier, did not force their schools to discontinue on-campus workouts with student-athletes.

Santa Barbara County's COVID-19 case rate was at 7.1 per 100,000 people as of Monday, moving it back into the state's most restrictive phase, joining neighboring San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties in the purple tier.

In this tier, locations like restaurants, movie theaters, places of worship, gyms and museums are required to stop indoor business. It also limits various retail stores to 25% capacity.

But until high school administrators hear guidance from their county or state health departments, they're mostly continuing on the path they started in September and October, though it is a holding pattern. Most Santa Barbara County schools have had students on campus for conditioning workouts for about two months. San Luis Obispo County schools are in a similar boat, with schools like Arroyo Grande and Nipomo high having started on Oct. 5.

The high school athletic season, with actual competitions, is slated to start next month. Most indoor sports teams have begun training indoors. Some indoor training has halted with the announcements Monday, but schools are planning to continue training outdoors.