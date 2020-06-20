Hunter Barnhart signs with Tampa Bay Rays

Hunter Barnhart, the Paso Robles native who spent the past two seasons at St. Joseph High School, made his decision final Friday.

Barnhart was selected in the third round of the Major League Baseball Draft earlier this month. The Tampa Bay Rays selected the right-handed pitcher with the 96th overall pick on June 11.

However, Barnhart had previously signed to pitch for Arizona State, leaving the recent high school graduate facing a monumental decision to make, with the options being going pro or signing with ASU.

Barnhart is going pro. The flamethrower signed with the Rays on Friday in Tampa Bay, solidifying his baseball future.

Barnhart, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound 18-year-old with a fastball that can touch 96 mph and a curveball that has left scouts impressed, signed right around his slot value, according to MLB.com. The 96th overall pick was allotted a value of $604,080 and Barnhart signed for $585,000.

Barnhart, who turned 18 on Feb. 14, spent his first two-plus years of high school at Paso Robles. He played football, as a quarterback, and baseball there. He then transferred to St. Joseph for his junior season of baseball in the spring of 2019. Barnhart had a solid season with the Knights then and played football for St. Joseph in the fall of 2019, leading that team to a Mountain League championship and a berth in the CIF Central Section Division 2 semifinals.

Before the draft, Barnhart wasn't quite sure what to expect as the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertain 2020 MLB season had thrown everything upside down. The draft was cut from 40 rounds to five rounds as a cost-cutting measure for Major League Baseball.