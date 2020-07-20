It's official: High school sports won't start until December or January

The CIF state office on Monday released a new calendar for California high school sports after the athletic landscape was turned upside down by the coronavirus pandemic this spring.

The dates, which will give area high school athletic programs a target to aim for, call for 10 state CIF sections to split their school-year athletic calendar into two seasons beginning in January: fall and spring. The typical calendar has three seasons: fall, winter and spring.

The high school football season has been moved from August to January, with teams allowed to start practicing in December. The CIF Central Section, which most Santa Maria Valley and San Luis Obispo County schools belong to, will begin its football season on Thursday, Jan. 7.

The first day of the football season for the CIF Southern Section, which Valley Christian Academy, Santa Ynez, Lompoc and Cabrillo high schools belong to, is the following day, Friday, Jan. 8.

"I think it's the best plan for our current situation," Santa Maria High School athletic director Brian Wallace said.

Wallace also brings up an important point: Will multi-sport athletes be allowed to play multiple sports at the same time?

"My hope is all coaches and schools allow athletes to play multiple sports at the same time so kids get the best possible experience," Wallace said.

“We are very thankful for the CIF in providing a plan to move forward during these unprecedented times," St. Joseph athletic director Tom Mott said Monday. "Positivity and flexibility will be essential as sports return to our campus when safe to do so.