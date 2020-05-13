Joe Bailey: Senior Spotlight series allows us to shine a light on the struggle and the triumph

Over the last couple years, I've seen Christian Morin play a little football and basketball.

He was a good enough player at Pioneer Valley. He wasn't a star, but he certainly held his own. He did have those traits coaches always seem to look for: He was a leader and he carried himself like one.

Over the last couple weeks, though, I've learned a lot about Christian Morin. Not the athlete, but the person. And it's changed the way I see him. In fact, I've learned a lot about so many of our area athletes and it's continued to open my eyes.

The athletes we watch at games, or practices, carry with them so much more than we see out on that field. More than we could imagine.

Christian, for instance, earned a 3.96 GPA throughout high school while playing the three major sports all four years. Now, as a graduating senior, he plans on attending Fresno State or Long Beach State to study kinesiology.

But Christian had to work much harder to build up that GPA and play all those sports than most kids have had to.

When he was an eighth grader, Christian's mother passed away, forcing his father Abel to raise he and his two brothers alone.

"In life, I had been dealt a bad hand because I have had to grow into a man without the guidance of a mother..." Christian wrote in his scholarship essay for the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table. "My father, my two brothers and I were forced to live in a garage as a means of living. This was a struggle, which only fired up my drive for success in all that I do."