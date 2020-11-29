Jose Balderas expands game outside of ring while planning next move

The COVID-19 pandemic has tightened its grip on the sport of boxing, shutting down most live events around the country.

For Jose Balderas, though, that's mostly OK. The undefeated boxer and Santa Maria native has always had other interests outside the ring anyway.

So, without a fight this year, those other talents have been especially helpful for Balderas.

The 25-year-old has been on the move. He's dabbled in fashion and is also a neighborhood barber and may even complete his training at barber school in the near future.

"When you know you have a fight, that fight is on your mind 24/7," Balderas said. "With not having any secured fights in this time, I'm still getting in my training, but it has given me time to focus on my other talents. I've been able to expand everything."

The Balderas family purchased Taco de Mexico, the restaurant on South Broadway in Santa Maria, and Jose expanded the menu there, experimenting with new dishes, including unique chicken sandwiches that constantly sold out earlier this year.

"I've been messing around in the kitchen a bit and a few of our creations have been hitting," Jose said. "I've also been more creative with my clothing and trying to expand my brand."

Though he's had plenty to keep him busy over the last 365 days, he's ready to get back in the ring. Balderas last fought on Dec. 21, 2019 in Southern California. Jose Balderas improved to 9-0 in his pro career with a TKO win over Nestor Ramos in Ontario then.

"We're staying in shape so when a fight comes up, we're ready," Jose said.