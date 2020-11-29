Jose Balderas expands game outside of ring while planning next move

The COVID-19 pandemic has tightened its grip on the sport of boxing, shutting down most live events around the country.
For Jose Balderas, though, that's mostly OK. The undefeated boxer and Santa Maria native has always had other interests outside the ring anyway.
So, without a fight this year, those other talents have been especially helpful for Balderas.
The 25-year-old has been on the move. He's dabbled in fashion and is also a neighborhood barber and may even complete his training at barber school in the near future.
"When you know you have a fight, that fight is on your mind 24/7," Balderas said. "With not having any secured fights in this time, I'm still getting in my training, but it has given me time to focus on my other talents. I've been able to expand everything."
The Balderas family purchased Taco de Mexico, the restaurant on South Broadway in Santa Maria, and Jose expanded the menu there, experimenting with new dishes, including unique chicken sandwiches that constantly sold out earlier this year.
"I've been messing around in the kitchen a bit and a few of our creations have been hitting," Jose said. "I've also been more creative with my clothing and trying to expand my brand."
Though he's had plenty to keep him busy over the last 365 days, he's ready to get back in the ring. Balderas last fought on Dec. 21, 2019 in Southern California. Jose Balderas improved to 9-0 in his pro career with a TKO win over Nestor Ramos in Ontario then.
"We're staying in shape so when a fight comes up, we're ready," Jose said.
Zenon Balderas, the father of Jose and younger brother Karlos, a 2016 Olympian, says Jose stays at about 75-80% fight shape year round.
Jose Balderas says he trains seven days a week, alternating between cardio and weights every morning and working in the ring each night.
Zenon and Jose say they're confident they can negotiate a suitable fight for December. Karlos Balderas has also yet to fight in 2020 and could get back in the ring before year's end.
"It is a little bit hard for them. They are fighters and they want to fight," Zenon Balderas said of the 2020 lull. "They're having fights now, but not as many as before. Most of the fights are just the fighters, the referees and the judges. No fans. It's hard for the promoters to make big fights because they don't make money. So it's hard. We want to fight, we've been active."
With training seven days a week, a growing professional career and a long career as an amateur, Jose Balderas has always been fully committed to the sport. At the same time, though, he's always been drawn to those interests outside of it.
Matt Willkomm made the most of his two seasons on the Arroyo Grande High varsity basketball team.
"I've always believed that I could do whatever I set my mind to," Jose said. "I never try to focus on just one talent. I take it from there and try to expand every single aspect."
Not having a fight to prepare for has allowed for Balderas to focus on other interests, at the same time it's given him time to sharpen his mental game inside the ring.
"I know that due to this long lay off, a lot of people have lost their fire," he said, "but us, we keep fueling that fire."
Santa_Maria_Times_Thu__Jul_19__2012_.jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Thu__Jul_19__2012_ (1).jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Wed__Jul_25__2007_ (2).jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Wed__Jul_25__2007_ (1).jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Sun__Sep_14__2008_.jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Thu__Jan_28__2010_.jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Thu__Jan_28__2010_ 2.jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Sat__Jan_17__2015_.jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Sun__Aug_7__2016_.jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Fri__Aug_12__2016_.jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Sat__Aug_13__2016_ (1).jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Sat__Aug_13__2016_.jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Wed__Aug_10__2016_.jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Wed__Aug_24__2016_.jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Sun__Aug_28__2016_.jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Tue__Apr_11__2017_.jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Tue__Aug_1__2017_.jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Tue__Feb_13__2018_.jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Wed__Dec_9__2015_.jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Wed__Jul_26__2017_.jpg
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!