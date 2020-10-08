Julian Araujo scores first MLS goal

Lompoc native Julian Araujo crossed a major milestone Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

Araujo, the former Lompoc High soccer standout in his second year playing for the LA Galaxy, scored his first professional goal in an MLS match against the Portland Timbers.

The former Brave likely won't score too many goals during his pro career as he's a starting right back on defense for the Galaxy.

Araujo scored at the 34-minute mark of the first half as the Galaxy trailed the Timbers 2-0.

A Los Angeles corner kick curved into the 18-yard box and was headed out by a Portland defender. The ball rolled to Araujo about 15 yards outside the penalty box. He took a soft first touch with his left foot to draw in a defender, then exploded slightly to his right with another touch of the ball, this time with his right foot. Araujo's third touch unleashed a rocket shot of his right foot.

The low shot crossed in front of goalkeeper Steve Clark and went in from the right side of the pitch to the left side of goal, bouncing in front of the keeper and into the lower corner of the net.

The 19-year-old Araujo didn't react much to his first goal as a professional as he was congratulated by several teammates. The Galaxy went on to lose the match 6-3.

The Galaxy have struggled this year, falling to 12th place in the Western Conference standings with 15 points and a 4-3-8 record. Portland is second in the conference with 27 points and an 8-3-4 record. The Galaxy have been outscored 30-21 on the season.

Meanwhile, there are reports of developments in Araujo's national team representation. The Lompoc native has represented the United States National Team throughout his youth career but is also being courted by the Mexican national team. Araujo has eligibility to play for either the U.S. or Mexico, as he has Mexican heritage.