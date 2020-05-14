Kenny Cress: Sports slow-walks out of shutdown; not everyone is itching to return

The American Cornhole League, the UFC and the Korean Baseball Organization, in this era of the COVID-19 pandemic, are back in action.

NASCAR (this weekend, in fact), the NHL, NBA and European soccer soon will be, if all goes according to plan.

Albeit, the returning sports will have distinct new looks, with distancing, masks, gloves, and no spectators.

Not surprisingly, when it comes to the sports slated to make a return, there is already some disconnect between the suits, who will be sequestered in their offices, luxury boxes or wherever, and the ones who will actually be putting themselves out there, the players.

A spokesperson for the soccer organization La Liga told a news organization there had been "all kinds of feedback from players," with some being hesitant and most wanting to come back.

La Liga president Javier Tebas told Movistar that there will be "zero" risk for soccer matches to be played every day in Spain when the league resumes, come June. First and Second-division teams in Spain have resumed training.

La Liga will be watching the German soccer league Bundesliga, which is scheduled to resume May 16, although there has been a very recent upsurge in cases in the country, to see how things go.

At press time, the NBA was planning to try to resume in July. Reaction has been mixed.

During an ESPN broadcast, a commentator asked a colleague, "As a player, what is your reaction?"

The colleague's reaction was skeptical, to say the least. He laid out several potential hazards (an indoor sport, players constantly being in close quarters, lots of heavy contact, etc.), then said, "(I would say to management), 'How will you protect me?'"