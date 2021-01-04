Lamer, Aguilar claim titles in three-team Cal Poly wrestling tournament

Lamer, Aguilar claim titles
Legend Lamer and Samuel Aguilar claimed individual titles as Cal Poly hosted Fresno State and Utah Valley for a season-opening wrestling meet Sunday afternoon inside Mott Athletics Center.
Rather than wrestle dual meets, the head coaches elected to have their wrestlers compete as individuals in the 10 weight classes.
Lamer compiled a 4-0 record for the 149-pound title while Aguilar won both of his matches for the crown at 285 pounds.
Lamer won his first match with a 7-2 decision over Jaxon Garoutte of Utah Valley, followed by a 9-2 verdict versus No. 31 Cameron Hunsaker, also of Utah Valley. Hunsaker scored an early takedown before Lamer rallied for the win. A four-point near fall early in the third period clinched the bout.
Lamer pinned his final two foes to wrap up the title, scoring his first fall in just 55 seconds against Chris Deloza of Fresno State before completing his day with another fall in 2 minutes, 56 seconds, versus Aaron Gandara, also of Fresno State.
"Legend Lamer had a day, knocking off a nationally ranked opponent," said fifth-year Mustang head coach Jon Sioredas. "He has hit his stride and competes at a very high level. It is exciting watching him thrive in every measurable way."
While there were seven wrestlers at 149 pounds, Aguilar competed against just two other heavyweights and won both of his matches, eeking out a 1-0 decision over Chase Trussell of Utah Valley and earning an 8-1 nod against Randy Gonzalez of Fresno State.
In the first match, Aguilar scored an escape in the second period and rode Trussell out in the final period for the win. He earned three takedowns, an escape and a riding time point to beat Gonzalez.
Other Mustangs with winning marks Sunday were Nathan Tausch (2-1) at 165 pounds and 2020 NCAA qualifier Bernie Truax (2-1) at 174. Logan Gioffre won his first two matches before settling for a 2-2 mark at 149.
Pirates looking for coaches
Santa Ynez High School is on the lookout for two head coaches.
The Pirates are in need of a varsity softball head coach and a junior varsity boys water polo coach.
Those interested may contact SYVUHS Athletic Director Ashley Coelho at acoelho@syvuhsd.org for more information or a coach application.
Pirate Savings Card on sale
The 2020-21 Pirate Football Savings Card is on sale.
Purchasers can support local businesses and Santa Ynez Pirate football with the card.
The cost of the card is $50.
The card offers discounts to various local businesses. They can be purchased at New Frontiers, El Rancho, Valley Fresh and sypiratefootball.com
The Santa Ynez High School Football Boosters, Inc. is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit 100% volunteer fundraising organization.
Hancock looking for runners
The Hancock College women’s cross country team is seeking runners for its 2021 squad. Contact coach Louie Quintana at 1-805-705-3299 for more information.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!