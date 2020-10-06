Let's not forget how great Derrick Portis was at Lompoc High

Player Profile: Derrick Portis Lompoc RB/DB (2013-14) 1,532 rushing yards, 21 TDs as JR

1,054 rushing yards, 14 TDs as SR

Added 4 TDs in the passing game

Made 93 tackles, 6 TFLs, 3 sacks, 2 INTs

Played at Upper Iowa, Ferris State in college

I've mentioned time and again how many talented athletes come out of the Lompoc Valley and how easy it is for a great one to get overlooked.

Derrick Portis was a great Lompoc High athlete. Did he get overlooked? Not really. But he wasn't included in the our Player of the Decade contest that we put together over the summer and I always felt he had a strong case.

Portis was always one of my favorite players. Not just for his on-field exploits either. He was a great kid in my interactions with him and one who overcame a tough upbringing before he hit high school football stardom.

Portis came out of nowhere during Lompoc High's 2013 season.

No one was quite sure who would take over the reins of Lompoc High's vaunted rushing attack after the graduations of lead backs Marcel Blow, Nikko Hayes and Lavon Coleman in the years prior.

But Portis didn't hesitate to take over.

As an unheralded junior in 2013, Portis had a highlight reel season. He started his varsity career against Arroyo Grande, rushing for 151 yards and a score on 23 carries in a 28-16 win. Portis would rush for at least 100 yards in the first five games of the year. He had 145 against Bakersfield Frontier, 104 vs. Pioneer Valley, 196 against Dos Pueblos and 107 against Morro Bay. His 100-yard streak ended, though he did have four carries for 72 yards and two scores in a 49-0 romp over Templeton in the sixth game of the year.