Local athletic organizations hopeful for fundraising through fireworks sales amid COVID-19 pandemic

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, fundraising opportunities for area programs have been few.

The Righetti High School wrestling program and Pioneer Valley Booster Club, along with the Santa Maria Southside Little League have been busy doing exactly that, though.

The organizations have set up fireworks sale booths. The Righetti wrestling program’s booth is at the corner of McCoy and Broadway. The Pioneer Valley Booster Club’s booth is at the corner of Main and Miller, in the old Sears parking lot. Southside's booth is at 901 W. Main Street.

Both booths will run through July 4. Proceeds from both will go toward benefiting various school programs.

“That (Righetti) fundraising program has been going on for years,” said former veteran Righetti wrestling coach Dutch Van Patten.

“No one under the age of 18 can work the booth. Coaches work the booth, former wrestlers come in and work the booth.

“We’ve had a lot of former wrestlers come in and work the booth.”

Van Patten said, “The fundraiser has been pretty successful so far, though probably not as much in the past because they weren’t able to do the pre-sale stuff,” because of the pandemic.

As for the Pioneer Valley Booster Club booth, “We are really excited to bring TNT Fireworks to all of our Santa Maria families,” said Pioneer Valley athletic director Jeff Monteiro.

Monteiro said proceeds from the Pioneer Valley booth will go to school clubs, organizations and sports.

Van Patten said he is not working the Righetti fireworks booth this year.