Local roundup: Hancock men win track meet at Bakersfield

The Hancock College men won a tri-meet on Friday at Bakersfield College.

The Bulldogs beat Bakersfield and Santa Monica. Hancock finished with 123 points, ahead of Bakersfield's total of 120 and Santa Monica's 21.

The Hancock men's 4x100 relay team of Letarian Brandon, Ramses Valencia, Jay Garcia and Cameron Carpenter won their race.

The Bulldogs then swept the 100-meter dash with Valencia winning with a time of 11.16 seconds. Brandon won the 200-meter dash in 22.46 with Valencia taking third and Garcia finishing fourth.

Brandon, Valencia, Garcia and Joseph Archuleta then teamed up to win the 4x400 relay and Carpenter won the high jump with a season best mark. Brandon finished third in the long jump.

The Bulldogs then finished in the top four spots in the shot put and javelin as Jan Gutierrez won both events.

On the women's side, Sierra Skinner finished second in both the 1,500 and 800. Yasmin Mendez was second in the 400-meter hurdles.

College baseball

Hancock sweeps Oxnard

The Bulldogs opened Western State Conference play with a sweep at home Thursday, winning the first game 13-1 and the second 10-5.

The sweep extends the active win streak to five for the Bulldogs (7-3, 2-0 WSC) while Oxnard drops to 4-6 overall (0-2 WSC).

Travis Welker and Jacob Ruley headlined the day at the plate for the Bulldogs. Welker went 5-for-9 while tallying two runs and six RBIs. Ruley collected five RBIs, three runs, and notched one triple en route to a 4-for-7 showing.