Local roundup: Hancock routs Cuesta 16-6 in baseball

The Hancock offense broke out on Thursday as the Bulldogs rolled to a 16-6 win over Cuesta in a baseball game played at John Osborne Field.

Righetti High grad Jake Steels, a freshman, went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Lompoc High grad Kalub Ramirez homered and finished the day with four RBIs.

Former Santa Maria High ace Trevor Garcia earned the win, going five innings while striking out five. The game was called after eight innings with Hancock up 10 runs.

Joey Freitas also drove in four runs for the Bulldogs.

Steels singled in a run to give the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first. A sac fly from Ramirez made it 3-1.

Cuesta's Jaden Cabbab hit a two-run homer to tie the game at 3-3. Lompoc grad Jeffrey Ray gave the 'Dogs a 4-3 lead on a fielder's choice, Freitas drove in Trevis Welker for another run and Steels brought home two more with a single to make it 7-3.

Ramirez homered in the fourth inning, a three-run shot that brought Steels and Jacob Ortega home. Welker also doubled in a run, Evan Kling tripled in Steels and Freitas hit a bases-clearing double to make it 16-6.

Trenton Pallas went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.

The Bulldogs had 14 hits on the day and didn't commit an error.

Lucas Earle allowed just one hit in three innings of relief pitching.

Hancock is now 3-3 overall. The Bulldogs are set to play a doubleheader at Cuesta on Saturday starting at noon. Hancock returns home for an April 29 doubleheader against Oxnard.