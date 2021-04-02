Logan Ast of Santa Ynez voted Player of the Week

After the most dynamic individual performance of the season, Santa Ynez senior Logan Ast has been voted Player of the Week.

The Pirate running back/receiver won this week's honor after hauling in 1,180 total votes when the polls closed at 2 p.m. Friday.

Ast did plenty to edge Santa Maria's Nick Martinez. The Saints junior had 834 total votes.

Ast's win shows the importance of voting on all three sites. Martinez actually had a 612-554 edge on santamariatimes.com, but Ast had plenty of votes at lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com to come out on top.

Lompoc junior Deville Dickerson was third with 492 total votes.

Ast was nominated for Player of the Week after piling up 283 total yards of offense and four rushing touchdowns in the 46-28 win over Santa Barbara. He had eight catches for 121 yards to go with 26 carries for 162 yards in the Pirate win.

Martinez had eight catches for 125 yards and a touchdown for the Saints in a gut-wrenching loss to Nipomo. He also intercepted a pass and forced and recovered a fumble.

Dickerson earned a nomination after a stellar all-around performance in the 62-6 thrashing of Dos Pueblos. Dickerson caught three passes for 47 yards on offense, had four tackles and a tackle-for-loss on defense while not allowing a reception in coverage. He also blocked a PAT and returned a punt for a touchdown in the Braves' win.

This is the second week in a row that a Channel League player has won the honor after Lompoc quarterback Cavin Ross earned the win for the opening week of the season.