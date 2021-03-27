Lompoc breezes past Dos Pueblos, moves to 2-0

Dos Pueblos was not expected to put up much resistance against Lompoc Friday night.

The Chargers, in the end, did not provide any resistance.

Lompoc improved to 2-0 on the spring season with a 66-6 trouncing of Dos Pueblos Friday night in Goleta.

The Braves, who started the season March 19 with a 24-7 win over Santa Ynez, used a mix of run and pass to demoralize the Dos Pueblos defense.

Lompoc, which had been known as a run-first team for decades, has continued to employ more of an up-tempo, spread offense built around quarterback Cavin Ross and boosted by standout running back Sheldon Canley Jr.

On Friday, Ross continued his torrid start to the season, completing 19 of 27 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns.

Canley Jr. needed only seven carries to get to 93 yards and score three touchdowns.

Senior receiver Cailin Daniels had three catches and 97 yards.

It was Deville Dickerson, though, who provided the best all-around performance for the Braves.

Dickerson, a junior, returned a punt for a touchdown, caught a touchdown pass and blocked a point-after try. He also made two special teams tackles and the defensive back didn't allow a catch in coverage.

On Twitter, Brave defensive coordinator Dustin Davis made sure Dickerson got his shine for another of his trademark performances: "Absolute most complete game I may have ever witnessed," Davis wrote.

Lompoc coach Andrew Jones also took to Twitter to campaign for Dickerson: "My man @Deville2404 is different! Too many colleges sleeping on him...😤"