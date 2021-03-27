Lompoc breezes past Dos Pueblos, moves to 2-0

Dos Pueblos was not expected to put up much resistance against Lompoc Friday night.
The Chargers, in the end, did not provide any resistance.
Lompoc improved to 2-0 on the spring season with a 66-6 trouncing of Dos Pueblos Friday night in Goleta.
The Braves, who started the season March 19 with a 24-7 win over Santa Ynez, used a mix of run and pass to demoralize the Dos Pueblos defense.
Good team win last night 🔵⚪️— Harrison Keller (@HarrisonKeller3) March 27, 2021
Receiver group did their thing @D11Cailin @Deville2404
🚀 @ross_cavin pic.twitter.com/uOVTEpMIg5
Lompoc, which had been known as a run-first team for decades, has continued to employ more of an up-tempo, spread offense built around quarterback Cavin Ross and boosted by standout running back Sheldon Canley Jr.
On Friday, Ross continued his torrid start to the season, completing 19 of 27 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns.
Canley Jr. needed only seven carries to get to 93 yards and score three touchdowns.
Senior receiver Cailin Daniels had three catches and 97 yards.
It was Deville Dickerson, though, who provided the best all-around performance for the Braves.
Game #2 Vs @dphschargers— Deville “Djoker” Dickerson (@Deville2404) March 27, 2021
1 Punt ret TD
3 Rec - 1 TD
2 KO TCKLs
PAT Blk
Catches allowed - 0#CantCheatTheGrind pic.twitter.com/4dm6AJv307
Dickerson, a junior, returned a punt for a touchdown, caught a touchdown pass and blocked a point-after try. He also made two special teams tackles and the defensive back didn't allow a catch in coverage.
On Twitter, Brave defensive coordinator Dustin Davis made sure Dickerson got his shine for another of his trademark performances: "Absolute most complete game I may have ever witnessed," Davis wrote.
Lompoc coach Andrew Jones also took to Twitter to campaign for Dickerson: "My man @Deville2404 is different! Too many colleges sleeping on him...😤"
My man @Deville2404 is different! Too many colleges sleeping on him...😤 pic.twitter.com/6XW2xwUDqi— Andrew Jones (@the_jonesy16) March 27, 2021
Dickerson had three catches for 47 yards on offense.
As a team, the Braves rushed for 248 yards on just 25 carries. Sophomore Anthony Alonzo added 97 yards on nine carries.
Gabriel Navarrete and Andrew Gaston had solid defensive games once again. Navarette had a team-high 10 total tackles and Tyler Rounds had nine total tackles.
Elijah Perkins had a sack and an interception. Gaston also intercepted a pass.
Senior Alex Alfaro went 8-for-9 on PAT tries after the Braves missed on all their conversions last week in the win over Santa Ynez.
The Braves are set to play host to San Marcos on Friday.
On the season, Ross has completed 40-of-59 passes for 595 yards and six touchdowns in two games.
Canley is averaging eight yards a carry with 25 totes for 200 yards and four touchdowns in the two games.
Daniels has 10 grabs for 194 yards and a touchdown in the two games played. Dickerson is second on the team with five grabs and 103 yards and leads the team with two touchdown catches on the year.
Navarrete and Gaston are tied for the team lead with 14 total tackles.
Perkins has two sacks and an interception this year.
San Marcos 9, Cabrillo 7
San Marcos beat Cabrillo 9-7 on Friday night at Huyck Stadium in a tightly-contested game. The Conqs missed what would've been a game-winning field goal with just seconds left in coach Andy Guyader's debut.
Cabrillo did not play on March 19, pulling out of the game against Dos Pueblos, citing player safety concerns.
San Marcos also didn't play last week after its game against Santa Barbara was canceled.
Baseball
Lompoc 7, Santa Ynez 0
Lompoc moved to 3-0 with a win over Santa Ynez on Saturday.
A big six-run second inning was the difference for the Braves. Santa Ynez pitchers issued 10 walks, Pirates coach Warren Dickey said.
Lompoc pitcher Elijah Bobo threw a complete game four-hitter with 10 Ks.
Santa Ynez is 2-1. Lompoc is set to play Cabrillo on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
Softball
Braves sweep Pirates
Lompoc continued the good week on the diamond for the Braves against Santa Ynez as the Braves swept a doubleheader 18-3 and 10-0.
It was the firs two games of the year for Lompoc. Cheyenne Cordova had three home runs over the two game sand Haley Larsh added one.
Cordova and Briana Reitmeier handled the pitching duties for Lompoc.
031921 SY Lompoc football 02.JPG
031921 SY Lompoc football 01.JPG
031921 SY Lompoc football 03.JPG
031921 SY Lompoc football 04.JPG
031921 SY Lompoc football 05.JPG
031921 SY Lompoc football 06.JPG
031921 SY Lompoc football 11.JPG
031921 SY Lompoc football 12.JPG
031921 SY Lompoc football 13.JPG
031921 SY Lompoc football 14.JPG
031921 SY Lompoc football 15.JPG
031921 SY Lompoc football 16.JPG
031921 SY Lompoc football 17.JPG
031921 SY Lompoc football 18.JPG
031921 SY Lompoc football 19.JPG
031921 SY Lompoc football 20.JPG
031921 SY Lompoc football 21.JPG
031921 SY Lompoc football 22.JPG
031921 SY Lompoc football 23.JPG
031921 SY Lompoc football 24.JPG
031921 SY Lompoc football 25.JPG
031921 SY Lompoc football 26.JPG
031921 SY Lompoc football 27.JPG
031921 SY Lompoc football 28.JPG
031921 SY Lompoc football 29.JPG
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!