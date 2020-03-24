Lompoc's Rylee Sager to focus on grad school after losing much of her senior season due to coronavirus

Sager, playing shortstop, led the Braves to the 2016 Los Padres League softball championship and the CIF Southern Section Division 5 championship and was named the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Female Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Between all four sports, Sager was an eight-time All-Los Padres League selection, including earning two league Most Valuable Player awards in her senior year – in softball and as co-MVP is basketball.

Sager was also the LPL basketball MVP in her junior season.

The NCAA is still discussing the possibility of giving this year’s spring athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic but, if it’s offered, Sager is leaning toward graduate school.

“I haven’t discussed it with my coaches yet but I have job opportunities lined up,” said Sager. “And graduate school would have to be put on hold.