Lompoc softball wins Channel League opener at Cabrillo

The Lompoc Braves parlayed one big inning into a 3-1 victory over their Lompoc Valley rival Cabrillo Conquistadores in the opening game of the Channel League softball season Friday afternoon at Cabrillo High School.

The Braves (6-2, 1-0 Channel) scored all their runs in the third inning on the strength of just one hit.

The Conqs (0-2, 0-1) got a run back in the fourth but wouldn’t score again, leaving the bases loaded in both the third and fourth innings.

“We left 13 runners on base,” said Cabrillo head coach Adrian Abayari. “I’m glad our defense was playing well and our pitcher, Haliyah Johnson, was more consistent than in our first game (a 9-0 loss to Pioneer Valley). We got a little bit of a late start to the season but no excuses, we’ll just keep moving forward.”

“That was nerve-racking,” said Lompoc head coach Marjie Ledgerwood. “We put the ball in play but they played some good defense.”

After a 1-2-3 first inning, all infield ground outs, the Braves scratched out their runs in the top of the second.

Heidi Cardenas got aboard on a fielder’s choice and went to second when Briana Reitmeier walked.