Lompoc trots past San Marcos, improving to 3-0

Lompoc might need more of a challenge this spring.
The Braves rolled past another Channel League opponent Friday night, trouncing San Marcos 54-7.
Lompoc could've ran up the score after building up a 47-7 lead at the break, but scored just once in the second half.
Junior defensive back/receiver Deville Dickerson continued his stellar all-around season. The best special teams performer the area has seen in awhile returned a kick for a touchdown. He also returned a punt for a touchdown for the second week in a row. (He also blocked a PAT last week).
San Marcos actually struck first, scoring on a 90-yard touchdown pass in the opening seconds. But Dickerson responded with a 75-yard kick return touchdown to tie the game immediately after the Royals scored. The Braves wound up scoring 54 straight points.
Elijah Bobo and Melanie Nunez were named the Lompoc Homecoming King and Queen during halftime of the game at Huyck Stadium.
Cavin Ross threw his first of two touchdown passes to Cailin Daniels for a 14-7 Lompoc lead, Sheldon Canley scored on a 50-plus yard touchdown run and Dickerson then added a 60-yard put return touchdown for a 28-7 lead.
Ross threw a touchdown to Gavin Townes to put the Braves up 34-7 and Canley scored again for a 41-7 lead.
Ross then threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to Daniels and Canley scored from 40 yards out for the game's last touchdown.
Dickerson also had an interception in the Lompoc win.
The Braves are 3-0, beating their opponents by a combined 140-20.
Their next game, though, is up in the air. The Braves were scheduled to play Cabrillo on April 9, but the Cabrillo program opted to go into quarantine this week after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
Cabrillo went into quarantine on Wednesday and, though the Conquistadores could opt to play Lompoc sometime next weekend, the game is in jeopardy.
Santa Barbara, Cabrillo's original opponent for Friday, opted to play Hueneme on Thursday and won 34-12.
Cabrillo pulled out of its original season-opening game against Dos Pueblos, citing player safety. The Conqs then started their season March 26 with a 9-7 loss to San Marcos.
