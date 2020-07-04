Lompoc Unified joins area schools and delays plan to resume athletics

Lompoc Unified joined other Central Coast schools that are delaying the planned resumption of athletic activities on campus.

Lompoc High and Cabrillo High had planned on resuming activities on their campuses beginning Monday. But the district determined Friday night that plan was no longer viable due to the spike in COVID-19 cases across the region and state.

The decision was made to "maintain the safety and health of staff and students amidst an increase in cases of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County and increased restrictions by Gov. Newsom," a district statement released Saturday morning said. "LUSD has postponed the July 6 start date."

LUSD has not determined a new start date for practices.

"The district will consult the County of Santa Barbara prior to allowing practices to take place," the LUSD statement said.

Lompoc High was set to host a full slate of summer conditioning workouts starting Monday morning, with cross country, water polo, volleyball and football athletes working out on campus.

"Student and staff safety continue to be our number one priority. We know how much students were looking forward to getting back out there, we were too. Once we can safely resume fall sports, we plan doing so," LUSD superintendent Trevor McDonald said according to a statement released Saturday.

San Luis Obispo County schools were also hoping to resume athletic activities next week but the public health office issued a denial of those plans. Santa Maria Joint Union High School District had also planned to resume activities on Monday, but the district also opted to push that date back.