Lompoc's Cailin Daniels signs with Dixie State

How athletic, talented and dedicated is Cailin Daniels?

It took him just three years to pick up the game up football and land with a Division I program.

On Thursday, Daniels signed to play football at Dixie State during a small ceremony at Huyck Stadium on the Lompoc High campus.

The senior receiver was a sophomore at Lompoc High when he first played football.

The Lompoc coaching staff, with head coach Andrew Jones, receivers coach Harrison Keller and offensive coordinator TJ Jordan, set the path and Daniels put the work in.

The culmination of that work and guidance was seen Thursday. As those three coaches, along with defensive coordinator Dustin Davis, were on hand to see Daniels sign with Dixie State, an FCS program in St. George, Utah.

"Cailin is a funny story," Jones said. "Tom Blanco, who's now retired, called me and said he had a guy in his P.E. class that was a heck of an athlete and I had to check him out. The first day I saw him, I said, 'OK, you're playing football.' From the first day he came out to practice, it was clear he was going to be on varsity. He had so much athleticism. You could see his ability early on at practice. The minute Harrison got here, them two clicked.

"Harrison and TJ are definitely responsible for how quickly he developed," Jones added of Daniels. "But Cai gets all the credit. He's an exceptional worker. If I had 40 kids on the team like Cailin, I wouldn't have any issues. You wish all your student-athletes were like him. He's such a great kid."