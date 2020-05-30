Lompoc's Jacob Nunez, and cousin Ryan Morgan, both Arizona State signees, train while school's out

He is at home in Lompoc taking an online Arizona State summer class now. Former Lompoc High School football standout Jacob Nunez hopes to be on the ASU campus, and working out with the football team there, soon.

ASU and other campuses across the nation have strictly online curriculum for the time being because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arizona State is one of five Pac-12 schools eyeing a return to in-person classes for the 2020 fall semester.

As far as when summer football workouts might begin there, “There’s really no set date yet,” Nunez said.

“I’m hoping to get back on campus in early or mid-June. They’re hoping to start workouts in early July.”

Tight end Ryan Morgan, a teammate of Nunez's at Lompoc and his cousin, signed earlier this year to play football for Arizona State.

Like Nunez, Morgan was a four-year varsity player at Lompoc and was a part of three league championship teams. In 2019, Morgan led the Braves in receptions (41), reception yardage (680) and touchdown receptions (six).

The NCAA Division 1 Council voted May 20 to allow athletes in football, and men's and women's basketball to resume voluntary on-campus workouts June 1.

Nunez said, “My understanding is, as an out-of-state student, I’ll be tested (for COVID-19) upon arrival. If I test positive, I’ll have to self quarantine for two weeks.”

As the left tackle for the Lompoc offense, Nunez was among the most dominant linemen on the Central Coast.

A four-year varsity player, Nunez was the 2019 All-Area Offensive Lineman of the Year.