Lucas Martin developed into ace at Lompoc High School

Player Profile: Lucas Martin Lompoc P (2010-2012) 5-foot-8, 150 pounds Named All-Area MVP in 2012

Threw 10 complete games that year

Had a 1.50 ERA and an 11-5 record

Struck out 122 batters in 99 1/3 innings

All-Conference honors at Cuesta College

Some pitchers are born.

They're big and strong, intimidating figures on the mound.

Other pitchers are made.

Lucas Martin may not have been born to be a pitcher, but he definitely made himself into one.

As a senior at Lompoc High, he was listed at about 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds; definitely not the ace pitcher prototype.

But Martin did have one physical advantage to help him conquer the opposition: His left arm.

Martin used that arm to fool and befuddle opponents. Former Braves coach Jim Allen said Martin's fastball topped out at around 84 or 85 mph.

His off-speed offerings, however, were still unhittable. Martin dominated with pin-point control, a change-up and a curveball.

During his final season at Lompoc, in the spring of 2012, Martin was named the Times' All-Area MVP as he went 11-5 with a 1.50 ERA in 99 innings. He appeared in 19 games and started 14 times. In 10 of those 14 starts, Martin finished the game.

Though his fastball was in the low- to mid-80s, Martin still struck out well over a batting an inning, finishing the year with 122 Ks. He walked just 35 batters that season. He finished the year with four shutouts.