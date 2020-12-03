LUSD reverses course: Cabrillo and Lompoc resume workouts shortly after canceling them

The Braves and Conqs are back.
A day after announcing they were halting all on-campus conditioning workouts for student-athletes, Lompoc Unified School District reversed course and said both high schools can resume some workouts immediately.
The district said it halted workouts Wednesday because it was anticipating Gov. Gavin Newsom to issue stay-at-home orders Thursday.
When Newsom did not deliver a stay-at-home order Thursday, LUSD said Cabrillo and Lompoc can resume workouts.
"Our number one priority has always been the safety and health of our students," LUSD superintendent Trevor McDonald said in a statement. "With the current spike, we were taking a proactive approach ensuring our student-athletes, coaches and families were safe."
The district said even with a stay-at-home order, outdoor activities would be allowed, provided there are stable cohorts and other requirements outlined by Santa Barbara County Public Health and CIF are followed.
"We have been working collaboratively with SBCPH and CIF to adhere to best practices to keep the student-athletes safe," Brian Jaramillo, LUSD's executive director, said in Thursday's press release.
Cabrillo athletic director Gary West and Lompoc AD Claudia Terrones said their schools do plan to have students on campus for workouts Friday.
"LUSD will continue to work with SBCPH, CIF and others to provide safe athletic opportunities to our students," said Bree Valla, deputy superintendent, according to the district's press release. "We will continue to update the families, staff and community as we learn more."
Though Newsom did not issue a statewide stay-at-home order, Santa Barbara County will likely be placed under one in the coming days. Newsom announced region-wide restrictions would go into place if that region's ICU capacity dips below 15%. Santa Barbara County was grouped with a region that includes neighboring San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties as well as Los Angeles, Imperial, Inyo, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties.
Newsom's administration divided the state into five separate regions: Northern California, the greater Sacramento area, the Bay Area, the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California. Any region that sees its ICU bed capacity fall below 15% would be issued stay-at-home orders that last at least three weeks. Santa Barbara County is in the Southern California region.
Even if the county is placed into a stay-at-home order it does not necessarily mean area high schools would have to stop outdoor conditioning programs, though local districts can opt to pause workouts.
Earlier this week, the CIF State office delayed the start of the high school sports season after it determined updated guidance from the California Department of Public Health would not be coming this month. The CIF hopes to receive some guidance from CDPH in early January, in turn allowing it to give the green light to its member schools to begin preparing for their 2021 seasons in various sports. The high school sports year has been cut from three seasons to two, with Season 1 sports aiming to start early in the year.
