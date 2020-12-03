LUSD reverses course: Cabrillo and Lompoc resume workouts shortly after canceling them

The Braves and Conqs are back.

A day after announcing they were halting all on-campus conditioning workouts for student-athletes, Lompoc Unified School District reversed course and said both high schools can resume some workouts immediately.

The district said it halted workouts Wednesday because it was anticipating Gov. Gavin Newsom to issue stay-at-home orders Thursday.

When Newsom did not deliver a stay-at-home order Thursday, LUSD said Cabrillo and Lompoc can resume workouts.

"Our number one priority has always been the safety and health of our students," LUSD superintendent Trevor McDonald said in a statement. "With the current spike, we were taking a proactive approach ensuring our student-athletes, coaches and families were safe."

The district said even with a stay-at-home order, outdoor activities would be allowed, provided there are stable cohorts and other requirements outlined by Santa Barbara County Public Health and CIF are followed.

"We have been working collaboratively with SBCPH and CIF to adhere to best practices to keep the student-athletes safe," Brian Jaramillo, LUSD's executive director, said in Thursday's press release.

Cabrillo athletic director Gary West and Lompoc AD Claudia Terrones said their schools do plan to have students on campus for workouts Friday.

"LUSD will continue to work with SBCPH, CIF and others to provide safe athletic opportunities to our students," said Bree Valla, deputy superintendent, according to the district's press release. "We will continue to update the families, staff and community as we learn more."