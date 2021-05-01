Madisyn Cutliff and Matthew Gonzales voted Athletes of the Week

What a week of voting it was.

The girls and boys Athlete of the Week races came down to the wire and, after thousands of votes were cast, two winners emerged.

The girls Athlete of the Week is Righetti's Madisyn Cutliff. The Warrior basketball standout landed 1,241 total votes when the polls were closed on Friday. That was just enough to edge Santa Maria basketball star Carlissa Solorio, who finished with 1,044 total votes.

Votes cast on santamariatimes.com, lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com are combined to determine the winners.

Hancock baseball's Matthew Gonzales earned the male Athlete of the Week award. Gonzales threw a no-hitter against Cuesta on April 24. It was the sixth no-hitter in Hancock history and the first in 18 years.

Gonzales, a Cabrillo High grad, earned 1,207 total votes, just over 100 more than Righetti's Gavin Long, who finished 1,101 total votes.

On the girls side, St. Joseph's Briana Munoz finished third with 497 total votes.

On the boys side, St. Joseph basketball star Jincho Rivera was third with 638 total votes and Vic Heredia, a Santa Ynez baseball player, was fourth with 217 votes.

Cutliff earned her nomination after she had 20 points and 17 rebounds in the 70-22 win over the Tigers on April 23. She finished the week with 28 points and 24 rebounds in the two wins over SLO. The junior entered the week averaging 10.7 points and 8.8 rebounds on the season.

We would like to thank all of our readers for voting and helping to highlight the area's student-athletes. Coaches and athletic directors can nominate Athletes of the Week from schools in Northern Santa Barbara and Southern San Luis Obispo counties each week. Submissions are needed by Monday evening and can be sent to jbailey@santamariatimes.com.