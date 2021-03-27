Nipomo stuns Santa Maria with last-second rally

There was some anguish on the football field Saturday evening. There was also some exhilaration.

After trailing for much of the game, Nipomo roared past Santa Maria in the final moments of an Ocean League game Saturday night.

The Titans wound up with a 21-14 win over the Saints on their home field despite trailing 14-6 with fewer than 90 seconds left in the game.

"I'm not going to make excuses, man, they did a great job of stopping our running game," Santa Maria coach Dan Ellington said. "I thought in the second half we took what they gave us. There was a key drive in the second half where if we could've kept that drive going the game would've been in control."

Down 14-6, Nipomo cut the Saints' lead to 14-12 on a short touchdown run with 1:22 left in the game.

The Titans' two-point conversion play resulted in an incompletion on a rollout by quarterback Nate Reese, keeping the score 14-12.

Obviously, Nipomo coach Tony Dodge opted for the onside kick. The Saints struggled to recover the low, bouncing kick off the foot of Declan Coles.

Reese then guided the offense down the field, hitting several timely passes for first downs.

Nipomo's drive stalled at the Santa Maria 8 and Coles, who's a receiver and defensive back but has been handling kicking duties, lined up for a 25-yard field goal with 26 seconds left.

Coles coolly knocked the kick through the uprights to give the Titans a 15-14 lead with 22 seconds left.

Reese then booted the ball through the end zone for a touchback on the ensuing kickoff, forcing the Saints to start their drive from their own 20-yard line with just seconds remaining.