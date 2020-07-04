Off to college: Lompoc's Ryan Morgan embarks on journey to Arizona State

Ryan Morgan made the rounds, saying goodbye to family members, and then it was off to Arizona State University, the next stop in his respective educational and athletic careers.
Claudia Terrones, Ryan’s mother, is the Lompoc High School athletic director. Ryan Morgan was a three-sport athlete at Lompoc. The tight end signed some months ago to play football at Arizona State.
“My husband, Paul, Ryan’s father, Scott, Scott’s wife, Jessi, and Ryan’s little brother, Tommy, all got in the car and we made the trip with Ryan to Arizona State a week ago Monday,” said Claudia Terrones.
“We wanted Tommy to come so he could see where his big brother was staying, and he will know his brother will be all right. Ryan and Tommy are very close.”
Ryan Morgan is extremely close to his rather large family - and his cousin, offensive lineman Jacob Nunez, will also play football for Arizona State - and Ryan was able to see his family members en route to Arizona State.
“We stopped at all his grandparents’ houses, he was able to say goodbye to all his siblings, his relatives,” said Terrones.
“We got to the hotel about 10 p.m. that night. We stayed there three nights. We stayed across from the (ASU) football stadium, which was nice.”
Terrones said Ryan has been well taken care of since he arrived at Arizona State, and that has done a load of good for her state of mind.
“A lot of people were there to help him move in,” she said.
“He has been in touch with coaches, teammates have helped him, he’s been in touch with people who will help him get oriented to getting around on campus.”
Terrones said that Ryan Morgan was tested that day for COVID-19.
“The test result will come back in three days,” said Terrones.
“After he got there, he had to quarantine for seven days. The kids are staying in pods. If anyone in a pod tests positive, they have to go into quarantine.”
Terrones said, “If they get the all clear, they can resume with voluntary workouts. Hopefully, they will be able to work out at the team’s compound (workout facility) soon.
“Ryan is staying with two quarterbacks and a tight end on the football team. Everyone has his own room. Ryan has a TV, a computer, in his room.”
Terrones said the ASU coaching staff has stayed in regular communication with the players.
“Ryan has had a Zoom meeting with his position coach, (team offensive analyst) Derek Hagan, daily,” said Terrones.
Hagan was inducted into the ASU Hall of Fame in 2015.
Ryan Morgan will also be able to communicate with his family weekly via Zoom.
“We had our first family Zoom session last Sunday,” said Terrones. “I took a picture. We looked like the Brady Bunch.”
COVID-19 cases in Arizona have surged. In fact, the University of Arizona pulled back on voluntary workouts for its athletes, citing the spike of cases in Pina County.
However, Terrones said her mind is at ease.
“The athletes (at Arizona State) are just going to have to look after each other,” she said. “They just have to know that they need to stay together, need to stay on campus.
“I’m a very emotional person as it is,” said Terrones. Yet, when it came to her son leaving home for the first time, amidst a pandemic, “I cried a little when I got to my car (after Ryan was moved in), but that was it.
“I know he’s in good hands there.”
