Off to college: Lompoc's Ryan Morgan embarks on journey to Arizona State

Ryan Morgan made the rounds, saying goodbye to family members, and then it was off to Arizona State University, the next stop in his respective educational and athletic careers.

Claudia Terrones, Ryan’s mother, is the Lompoc High School athletic director. Ryan Morgan was a three-sport athlete at Lompoc. The tight end signed some months ago to play football at Arizona State.

“My husband, Paul, Ryan’s father, Scott, Scott’s wife, Jessi, and Ryan’s little brother, Tommy, all got in the car and we made the trip with Ryan to Arizona State a week ago Monday,” said Claudia Terrones.

+6 Difference-makers: Cary Nerelli's coaching career spans more than 40 years For all of his success, Nerelli was inducted into the CIF Southern Section Hall of Fame in 2014 and then the Northern Santa Barbara County Hall of Fame in 2018.

“We wanted Tommy to come so he could see where his big brother was staying, and he will know his brother will be all right. Ryan and Tommy are very close.”

Ryan Morgan is extremely close to his rather large family - and his cousin, offensive lineman Jacob Nunez, will also play football for Arizona State - and Ryan was able to see his family members en route to Arizona State.

“We stopped at all his grandparents’ houses, he was able to say goodbye to all his siblings, his relatives,” said Terrones.

Santa Maria high schools delay plan to resume athletic activities “This past week has been a whirlwind for sure, as we've seen an unprecedented explosion of cases in our state, as well as our region," assistant superintendent John Davis said.

“We got to the hotel about 10 p.m. that night. We stayed there three nights. We stayed across from the (ASU) football stadium, which was nice.”

Terrones said Ryan has been well taken care of since he arrived at Arizona State, and that has done a load of good for her state of mind.

“A lot of people were there to help him move in,” she said.

“He has been in touch with coaches, teammates have helped him, he’s been in touch with people who will help him get oriented to getting around on campus.”