Part I: Where are the junior high sports in the Santa Maria Valley? Justin Bronson campaigns for more opportunities

Justin Bronson grew up in the Midwest and wrestled at the University of Minnesota. For the last 10 years, though, he's taught and coached at Righetti High School.
When he first came to the Santa Maria Valley, Bronson was a bit surprised to learn the area lacked something he himself grew up with.
When Bronson, who coaches wrestling at Righetti High, attended elementary school and junior high in his hometown of Princeton, Minnesota, schools featured a comprehensive offering of athletic programs, often mirroring the high school programs.
In the Santa Maria Valley, though, those same programs aren't offered. Most junior highs offer three or four sports, typically girls and boys basketball, volleyball and soccer and some track and field or cross country.
Though those are tangible athletic opportunities, Bronson says they pale in comparison to other districts he's worked with.
Some Central Coast middle schools and junior highs, like those in Nipomo, Morro Bay or Paso Robles, consistently field wrestling teams. In places like Bakersfield, Fresno and Clovis in the Central Valley, middle schools and junior high schools offer comprehensive athletic programs, with school football teams in the sixth, seventh and eighth grades.
Most of those schools have baseball, softball, wrestling, cheer, cross country, track and field, basketball, volleyball and sometimes even tennis if not more sports.
Santa Maria Valley high schools offer upwards of 22 sports, though the junior highs might have no more than six.
"I think that a lot of people get used to the situation or the circumstances they grew up in, or just what's existed over time," Bronson says. "When I look at Santa Maria, and I've been at Righetti now for 10 years, there's just so much potential. Not to say there's not a lot of great things going on, but there's potential for things to become even larger, if you will. There's so many more opportunities."
Why does it matter?
Bronson says getting kids involved in an extracurricular sport offered by a school well before they reach high school is critical. As a freshman football coach, Bronson says he had countless promising athletes who weren't able to manage high school academics while playing a sport that required them to keep their grades up.
"The kid that didn't make grades after the first grading period almost never made grades again," Bronson says. "You see some really promising kids who maybe played a lot of youth football or youth sports that weren't tied in to their academics.
"They didn't understand they had to practice being an academic citizen as well. They didn't make grades after six weeks and you'd never see them again athletically. Very rarely you might get one or two back on, but the rate of those kids literally dropping out is scary, really."
Bronson says setting that student-athlete foundation at a young age would benefit teachers at all levels, the students and parents.
"There's the carrot," Bronson added. "The kid thinks 'I really, really like to play my sport and I have to put in the effort in the classroom to continue to do that.' You're setting that hook at a younger age. I think it's a win for the junior high teachers and a win for us."
What's offered now?
Bronson uses Lakeview Jr. High as an example. The school in Orcutt, which is for seventh and eighth graders, offers boys and girls basketball and volleyball and track and field.
"That's typically the 10 best athletes playing on all those teams," Bronson said. "They're really limited in the opportunities those kids have. When kids miss on those opportunities, they miss out on learning to practice being a student-athlete."
Bronson says many of the San Luis Obispo County schools offer sports that more closely mirror those at the high school level. Many junior highs or middle school have long-standing wrestling programs.
"Right when you hit the Santa Maria riverbed, junior high sporting opportunities tend to disappear," Bronson said.
One glaring disadvantage Santa Maria high schools face is in aquatic sports. Often times coaches have to teach their kids how to swim before they learn how to play water polo or swim competitively, Bronson says.
Anthony Morales, who was just named the athletic director at Pioneer Valley High, is a native of Clovis and was the athletic director of Clovis East High School for nine years. He saw first-hand the complete offering of high school sports at the elementary level. For instance, Clovis Unified and some Fresno Unified Schools have sixth-grade football teams and introduce school sports at the fourth-grade level.
"No matter the grade level, it's always great to provide that opportunity," Morales said. "It doesn't even have to be athletics, it can be digital performing arts, it could be a 4-H Club at the junior high level. Just giving kids the opportunity to at least have another chance to participate in something else."
What about club sports?
Bronson acknowledges that club sports, such as a youth football team or Little League are available, but that cuts a large segment of the population out of participating.
"The biggest thing about club is that it equals pay-to-play," Bronson said. "The Aspen Institute did a lot of research on this and they found the kids that most need intervention or something to be a part of in their lives, are the ones least likely to afford, based on economic status, the opportunity to be involved in club sports. I'm not here to say anything bad about the club opportunities or any of the things that exist, I just realize a lot of our kids that are most in need are priced out of those opportunities."
Part II coming next week
Part II of this story will be published next week to tackle this complex subject in more depth. The second part will discuss what students and parents can do create more athletic opportunities and how schools can easily implement these changes following a blueprint Bronson himself charted out two years ago.
